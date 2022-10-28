LiveAfrican transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester City & Southampton keen to sign Aboukhlal

Zakaria Aboukhlal of Morocco Afcon 2021.Backpagepix.
    Leicester & Southampton eying Aboukhlal

    Leicester City have sent scouts to watch Moroccan international Zakaria Aboukhlal.Getty.

    According to Daily Echo, Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton are keeping close tabs on Toulouse and Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal.

    The 22-year-old winger is expected to feature in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

    Club Brugge sign Nigeria prospect

    Raphael OnyedikaGetty

    Nigeria prospect Raphael Onyedika has sealed a transfer move to Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

    The top-flight champions have confirmed the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2027 to leave Danish side Midtjylland.

    Caulker signs for Karagumruk SK

    Steven Caulker Sierra LeoneGetty Images

    Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker has sealed a transfer move to Karagumruk SK.

    The Turkish side have confirmed on their social media pages that the 30-year-old, who started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur and spent three seasons on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City, has joined on a permanent two-year deal.

    Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana

    Ogenyi Onazi Lazio Serie AGetty

    Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

    The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.

    Brest unveil Slimani

    Islam Slimani Algeria Lebanon Arab cup 04.12.2021Getty Images

    Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

    The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.

    Chelsea keen to sign Zaha

    Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.Crystal Palace.

    According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

    The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.

    Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop

    Sofiane Diop AS MonacoGetty Images

    Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.

    Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

    Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race

    aubameyangGetty Images

    Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

    Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.

    Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana

    Wesley Fofana ChelseaGetty

    After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

    L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.