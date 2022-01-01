African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bologna to table late bid for Troost-Ekong

Everton are set to sign Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye from PSG after beating Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the transfer race, The Daily Mail reports.

Gueye has decided to return to Goodison Park despite interest from the two London clubs. The 32-year-old leaves the French giants after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Christophe Galtier.

He is expected to sign a two-year deal on Wednesday upon undergoing a medical test.