African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca target Moukoko set for final meeting with Borussia Dortmund over future

Youssoufa Moukoko DortmundGetty
    Moukoko set to refuse Dortmund offer?

    Moukoko Dortmund 2022_23Getty

    Youssoufa Moukoko's representatives are set to have a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to discuss the attacker's future.

    The Barcelona target is reportedly not ready to extend his stay at the club and is aiming at leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires.

  • -

    Kenya's Muema leaves FK Slovan for FC Monchhof

    Kenya forward Albert Muema.Goal Kenya.

    Kenyan forward Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move from Slovakian outfit FK Slovan to FC Monchhof in Austria.

    The 29-year-old Muema, who last season scored seven goals from 15 matches for Slovan, has penned a six-month short-term deal.

    "I am delighted to have signed for this great club and I am looking forward to the new chapter and challenge in my career," Muema told GOAL after signing the deal, adding: "My target is to help the team achieve its targets for the new season."

    Muema, who featured for Tusker in the Kenyan league, will link up with his teammates for pre-season before they kick off their league campaign on March 18.

  • -

    Lorient says no to Moffi's offer

    Terem MoffiGetty

    According to Foot Mercato, Lorient have turned down an offer of around 10 million Euros from Southampton for the services of Terem Moffi.

    The Nigeria international, who arrived at Stade du Moustoir in 2020 for £7 million and has been a key part of Lorient since then, is also a transfer target for Everton.

  • -

    Rodgers keen on landing Ouattara

    Dango Ouattara Getty

    Brendan Rodgers is chasing the services of Lorient's Burkinabe winger Dango Ouattara to bolster his attacking options.

    Leicester City are aiming at escaping the axe and manager Brendan Rodgers - according to the Daily Mail, sees the 20-year-old as a valuable addition.

  • -

    Ajax set price for Man Utd target Kudus

    Mohammed Kudus celebrates against South Korea.Getty

    Eredivisie defending champions Ajax have asked Manchester United to pay £40m if they want to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

    Kudus has been in form this season and according to Daily Star, Erik Tan Hag see him as vital for Red Devils' push for Premier League title.

  • -

    Moyes keen on landing Moffi

    Nigeria's Terem MoffiGetty

    Premier League side West Ham United have made contact with Nigeria attacker Terem Moffi hoping to bring him to London.

    However, Daily Mail reports that Southampton are also keen on the services of the versatile youngster.

  • -

    Bayern keen on keeping Choupo-Moting

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Bayern Munich 2022/23.Getty Images.

    FC Bayern Munich has apparently had initial talks with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting about a contract extension.

    Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and Technical Director Marco Neppe are said to have met for lunch on Wednesday with Choupo-Moting's father, Just Moting and advisor Roger Wittmann.

  • -

    Lookman a Giroud replacement at AC Milan?

    Lookman Atalanta SassuoloGetty

    AC Milan are considering signing Nigeria international Ademola Lookman if France international Olivier Giroud leaves.

    Calcio Mercato reports the 36-year-old might consider leaving for a new challenge at the end of the ongoing campaign, and the Super Eagle has been identified as a possible replacement.

  • -

    Simba hire ex-Vipers SC coach

    Roberto Oliviera Gonclaves set for Gor Mahia move.Goal.

    Tanzania Mainland Premier League giants Simba SC have hired the services of former Vipers coach Roberto ‘Robertinho’ Oliviera on a two-year deal.

    The Wekundu Wa Msimbazi confirmed the news on Tuesday. Oliviera left Vipers after guiding them to the group stage of the Caf Champions League, where they have been drawn against Simba, Guinea's Horoya, and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

  • -

    Forest to let Dennis leave

    Emmanuel DennisGetty

    According to The Telegraph, Emmanuel Dennis is on the verge of being offloaded by Premier League side Nottingham Forest, less than five months after he joined from EFL Championship outfit Watford.

    The promoted club is reportedly not impressed with the 25-year-old Nigeria international, who moved to the City Ground from Vicarage Road in a deal worth £15 million.

  • -

    PSG keen to sign Osimhen

    Victor Osimhen Napoli 2022-23Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen next summer.

    According to Le 10 Sport, the 23-year-old Nigeria international has a good chance to return to Ligue 1 with the Parisians the likely destination.