African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bailly set for Manchester United exit

Nantes keen on signing Kakuta from Lens
Ligue 1 side Nantes are interested in signing Lens forward Gael Kakuta, according to Ouest-France.
The DR Congo international has been identified as Les Canaris’ major priority.
Having lost his place in the Lens starting eleven, Kakuta is looking to revive his career.
Palace have Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo in sight
Crystal Palace are eager to get onboard Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, as reported by The Guardian.
However, City are reluctant to sell the Ghana international striker and would only soften their stance if a bid of around £20m is made, inclusive of add-ons.
Mejbri set to join Birmingham on loan
Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri is set to join English Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan, according to the MEN.
The 19-year-old Tunisia international looks to be heading for St Andrew’s barring any last-minute bids.
United keen to offload Bailly on permanent transfer
Manchester United are eager to sell off Eric Bailly on a permanent transfer, according to The Athletic.
West Ham, Marseille, and Monaco are interested in the services of the defender.
Nantes join race for Ganago
Nantes have joined Brest in the race to sign RC Lens striker Ignatius Ganago, according to L’Equipe.
Ganago has featured in both of Lens fixtures this season and is far from out of the picture at the club.
Nonetheless, the Cameroon international is not short of suitors and he could yet make a move this summer.
Chelsea in touch with Aubameyang and Fofana
Chelsea are in direct contact for Pierre Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana as priority deals, but still working on top talents for the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Marseille set to sign Man City's Kabore on loan
Marseille are set to sign Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore on loan, according to the Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old full-back was on Southampton's radar but the Burkina Faso international is now likely to join the Ligue 1 outfit.
Camara joins AS Monaco
AS Monaco have confirmed the acquisition of defensive midfielder Mohamed Camara from Red Bull Salzburg.
The 22-year-old Mali international becomes the fifth summer signing for the Ligue 1 outfit after committing himself for the next five seasons, until June 2027.
Nice target Bamba Dieng
Nice are the favourites to sign Bamba Dieng from Marseille before the close of the transfer window, L'Equipe reports.
The striker is not expected to feature much at Marseille this season and could be sent to the Ligue 1 side on loan with an option to buy.
Porto want PSG youngster Dina Ebimbe
Porto are working on the signing of Junior Dina Ebimbe from Paris Saint-Germain, says A Bola.
The Portuguese giants have reached out to his agent but the 21-year-old midfielder has already reached a personal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.
Auxerre announce Mensah signing
AJ Auxerre have strengthened their defensive line with the signing of defender Gideon Mensah.
The 24-year-old Ghana international has moved to the Ligue 1 side from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg after penning a three-year contract.
Cheikhou Kouyate joins Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate.
The former Crystal Palace player penned a two-year contract with Reds that will see him remain at City Ground until 2024.
Nottingham Forest sign Dennis
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from FL Championship side Watford.
Although the Reds did not disclose the transfer details, reports suggested that the Nigeria international penned a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.
IFK Haninge sign Odhiambo from Djurgardens
IFK Haninge have signed Kenya international Frank Odhiambo from Djurgardens IF on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old was signed by Djurgardens from Gor Mahia in January 2022, penning a five-year deal with the club.
However, the consistency of Marcus Danielson and Hjalmar Ekdal and the rapid development of Isak Hien has seen Odhiambo struggle to get playing time.
Fulham sign Issa Diop
Fulham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old centre-back agreed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.