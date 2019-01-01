Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco battle Bafana for top spot, Cote d'Ivoire out to eliminate Namibia

Follow our coverage of all Group D matches as Bafana Bafana, Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire look to advance to the knockout stages. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
ANALYSIS

2019-07-01T16:52:29Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-01T16:41:46Z

Gradel fires Cote d'Ivoire into the lead despite Namibia's dominance in the opening minutes of the half. 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire. 

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-01T16:38:18Z

What do fans make of SA v Morocco game so far?

2019-07-01T16:35:14Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-01T16:34:49Z

Percy Tau finds some space on the edge of the box, and fires with his left towards goal, but the attempt goes wide of target. 

Will Namibia score first?

2019-07-01T16:28:04Z

Namibia giving Cote d'Ivoire a headache

2019-07-01T16:25:45Z

Head-to-head: South Africa v Morocco

2019-07-01T16:18:19Z

Bafana Bafana and Morocco have met five times in the past. South Africa won three while the other two matches ended in draws. 

Bafana don't have to win to go through. Here's why...

2019-07-01T16:13:44Z

A frantic start to the first half

2019-07-01T16:07:20Z

Corner for Bafana

2019-07-01T16:03:53Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-01T15:43:12Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage Group D matches. Morocco take on South Africa while Cote d'Ivoire face Namibia in the final matches of this group. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 