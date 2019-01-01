Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Benin battle for quarter-final spot

Morocco take on Benin in the Last 16 of the 2019 Afcon finals with both sides eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

Ziyach the best player in this game?

2019-07-05T16:32:35Z

KASSIFA DENIES ZIYACH!!

2019-07-05T16:28:08Z

Another great save by Kassifa to deny to Ziyach from distance. That was goal-bound, but the lanky shot-stopper did well to stretch to his left and parry the ball out of the danger. Amrabat keeps it alive but the eventual shot goes way off target.  

 

BOUNOU COLLECTS!

2019-07-05T16:23:15Z

Which Moroccan players have impressed you so far?

2019-07-05T16:13:08Z

ZIYACH WITH A SHOT!!

2019-07-05T16:11:18Z

The Ajax man cuts inside from the right-hand side and unleashes a rocket from outside the box, but his attempt goes off target although Kassifa looked to have had that covered. 

GREAT SAVE!!

2019-07-05T16:06:52Z

Benin goalkeeper Kassifa does well to go to his right and parry En-Neysri's attempt away from danger. It was a bit of a deflected attempted and the Benin goalkeeper was certainly not going to take that for granted. 

Should we write Benin off as yet?

2019-07-05T16:04:34Z

Kick-off

2019-07-05T16:00:26Z

We are underway at Al Salam Stadium...

INTERESTING FACT

2019-07-05T15:43:45Z

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has lost only three of his 26 matches at Afcon finals. He won two titles - one with Morocco and the other with Cote d'Ivoire. 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-05T15:37:48Z

Hi everyone, welcome to another exciting live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will bring the two games that are taking place tonight. Our first match sees Morocco and Benin battle for a place in the quarter-finals.   