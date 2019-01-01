DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!
15 minutes gone
No real action...
Burundi Football Federation (@BurundiFF) will be keeping their fans updated
#Burundi Voici les 11 de départ des #Hirondelles que le seléctionneur des #Hirondelles a choisi pour affronter le #Madagascar à 16h30, heure de #Bujumbura#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J9DvVyOY3U— F.F.B (@BurundiFF) June 27, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Madagascar - Burundi has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/lXapkkyKXl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
In his own words: Burundi coach Niyungeko
Afcon 2019: Whoever wins the final game will qualify – Burundi coach Niyungeko https://t.co/CROoPbs4lz pic.twitter.com/etD6A1kbll— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
This is how the teams warned up
Get your head in the game 🤜🤛#TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/xK5Hq3IIsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Fan excitement
Anticipation + Excitement = 🔥😍 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/4NNNNZ8tOK— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The dressing rooms
Dressing rooms ready ✅#MADBUR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgpAwMJ7xR— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Burundi
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADBDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hlQbw4nslv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019