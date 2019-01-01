GOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Second-half kicks off
45 minutes away...
Traore said Guinea learned their lesson with three defeats in their Afcon warm-up matches... They are now 45 minutes away from collecting all three points.
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Stadium atmosphere
HALF-TIME
Guinea in control
Fifa Rankings
GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Social media reaction so far...
CHANCE FOR GUINEA!
ANDRIATSIMA FIRES!!
Nothing much happening...
History makers
Madagascar were the first nation to qualify for Afcon 2019, and they look very determined to upset the odds in Egypt. What are their chances?
Kick-off
Starting XI: Guinea v Madagascar
Aly Keita (GK)
Mikael Dyrestam
Julian Jeanvier
Simon Falette
Issiaga Sylla
Ibrahima Cissé
Amadou Diawara
Mady Camara
Ibrahima Traoré (C)
Soly Kaba
Francois Kamano #TotalAFCON2019 #GUIMAD
Melvin Adrien (GK)
Jerome Mombris
Pascal Razakanantenaina
Thomas Fontaine
Romain Métanire
Ibrahim Amada
Anicet Andrianantenaina
Marco Ilaimaharitra
Carolus Andriamahitsinoro
Feneva Ima Andriatsima (C)
Lalaina Nomenjanahary #TotalAFCON2019 #GUIMAD
Team arrivals
Liverpool show support for Keita
Naby Keita: In his own words
The calm before the storm
Guinea v Madagascar
Our third live coverage of the day involves Guinea and MadagascarMadagascar make their debut appearance at the Afcon finals tonight. They face Guinea, who have Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as one of their star players.
WATCH: Mikel's interview courtesy of SuperSport
Our match report
This is how it ended between Nigeria and Burundi
Match Stats: Nigeria v Burundi
FULL-TIME
BURUNDI PROBE!
The Super Eagles heard you Kanu!
Less than five minutes to go...
Ighalo the goalscorer
GOOOAAAALLL!!!
Through the middle
Burundi is under pressure
MUSA THREATENS
Mikel makes way for Musa
It remains goalless
WASTED CHANCE FOR BURUNDI
No changes
No changes to the teams that went into the dressing rooms at the end of the first 45 minutes...
We are back underway
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
HALF-TIME
Free-kick to Nigeria
BURUNDI HIT THE WOODWORK!!
CHUKWUEZE FIRES WIDE!!
Burundi still holding on!!
Group B Preview
With this being the first of two Group B matches to played tonight, check out Goal's preview here:
Team v Team: What are the stats saying?
That Akpeyi's save...
WHAT A SAVE!
Nigeria legend Kanu backs the Super Eagles
Pre-match stories on Goal
Kick-off
Starting XI: Nigeria v Burundi
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Burundi 🇧🇮 #Team9jaStrong #burundi #AFCON2019
Nigeria starting XI
Our preview
Nigeria v Burundi preview
Edging closer...
Match stats: Congo DR v Uganda
This is how it ended between Congo DR and Uganda
Final whistle
MULEME WITH A CHANCE!!
Final sub for Uganda
Double substitution for Uganda
Facebook reaction so far...
CLOSE!!
15 minutes to go
Everyone is talking about Uganda
Congo DR 0-2 Uganda
SUPERB SAVE BY MATAMPI
Congo DR make a change
How many goals have been scored in this year's Afcon?
Okwi's goal is the tournament's third...
GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Start of the second half
WATCH: Kaddu's goal courtesy of SuperSport
First half stats
HALF-TIME
ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE
PENALTY???
AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!
Uganda dominant over Congo DR
CLOSE!!
Patrick Kaddu the goalscorer
GOOOOAAAALLL!!
BAKAMBU STRIKES!!
Head-to-head
Group A Table
Kick-off!
National Anthems!
Starting XI: Congo DR v Uganda
