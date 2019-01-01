Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Guinea face Madagascar, Ighalo fires Nigeria past Burundi and Uganda top Group A

Uganda and Nigeria won their respective matches on Saturday. Will Guinea do the same against Madagascar tonight? Here is our Live Blog!

Updated
GOOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T21:06:32Z

Madagascar finds the back of the net to level matters. It's game on! 

Second-half kicks off

2019-06-22T21:04:28Z

We are back underway. No changes from the teams that finished the first half...

45 minutes away...

2019-06-22T21:02:15Z

Traore said Guinea learned their lesson with three defeats in their Afcon warm-up matches... They are now 45 minutes away from collecting all three points. 

 

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-22T20:57:20Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-22T20:46:10Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes. Guinea take their 1-0 lead into the dressing rooms. Madagascar will need to perform better in the second half and at least find a goal. So far, Guinea have been comfortable on the ball. 

Guinea in control

2019-06-22T20:43:25Z

Guinea have hardly put the foot wrong in this match and they are happy to allow Madagascar have the ball in their own half. Naby Keita is watching on from the bench. 

Fifa Rankings

2019-06-22T20:37:30Z

Guinea are ranked 71st in the world while Madagascar are ranked 108th, according to the latest Fifa Rankings.  

GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-06-22T20:34:04Z

Kaba is played through and dinks the ball over the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net. 1-0 to Guinea. Madagascar tried to play offside trap there, but Kaba was smart enough to time his run. 

CHANCE FOR GUINEA!

2019-06-22T20:26:13Z

Soly Kaba beats the offside trap but he's quickly closed down on the edge of the box. He lays the ball for Traore whose attempted shot is deflected for a corner. Guinea are knocking on the right doors. 

ANDRIATSIMA FIRES!!

2019-06-22T20:22:31Z

The Madagascar man finds some space outside the box, and he tries to beat Aly Keita with a thunderbolt but the effort sails over the crossbar. A good attempt by the Madagacans. 

Nothing much happening...

2019-06-22T20:15:48Z

While the early stages of this encounter may belong to Guinea, there isn't much happening in terms of clearcut goalscoring chances. Guinea did threaten to open the scoring earlier, but they couldn't hit the target. Madagascar are doing all they can to go forward and possibly punish Guinea. 

History makers

2019-06-22T20:10:02Z

Madagascar were the first nation to qualify for Afcon 2019, and they look very determined to upset the odds in Egypt. What are their chances? 

Kick-off

2019-06-22T20:00:42Z

We are underway in Alexandria... It's Guinea v Madagascar.  

Starting XI: Guinea v Madagascar

2019-06-22T19:55:03Z

Naby Keita: In his own words

2019-06-22T19:45:06Z

The Liverpool player said in his interview earlier this week that he wants to make Guinea known to the world. 

Guinea v Madagascar

2019-06-22T19:42:33Z

Our third live coverage of the day involves Guinea and Madagascar

Madagascar make their debut appearance at the Afcon finals tonight. They face Guinea, who have Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as one of their star players. 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-22T18:50:09Z

Nigeria register a hard-fought win over Burundi in Alexandria, thanks to Ighalo's second-half strike. It was undoubtedly a tough encounter for the Super Eagles. As for Burundi, they should really be proud of themselves. 

BURUNDI PROBE!

2019-06-22T18:48:39Z

A good team move by Burundi to get past the Nigerian defence, but the home side is defending in numbers and their clear their lines to concede a corner.  

Less than five minutes to go...

2019-06-22T18:42:19Z

Burundi is not going down without a fight as they have been to Nigeria's penalty area several times since conceding that goal. However, the Super Eagles have been too solid defensively, including their goalkeeper Akpeyi. 

GOOOAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-22T18:32:53Z

Ighalo breaks the deadlock after some superb display by the Super Eagles! A sublime finish by Ighalo, who took advantage of Burundi's defensive mistakes. 

Through the middle

2019-06-22T18:27:58Z

Nigeria is attacking through the middle using Chukwueze. The left-footed player has been impressive on his Afcon debut. However, Nigeria needs a goal or two to at least leave the venue satisfied. Burundi would be happy with a point.  

Burundi is under pressure

2019-06-22T18:26:26Z

The Super Eagles have been all over Burundi since the introduction of Musa, but they haven't been able to find the back of the net. Kanu is watching from the suites as the boys look for a breakthrough. 

MUSA THREATENS

2019-06-22T18:16:45Z

Musa is lurking on the left-hand side of the pitch, and he receives possession before storming into the Burundi box, but his attempted cross is too close to the goalkeeper. 

Mikel makes way for Musa

2019-06-22T18:15:00Z

John Obi Mikel goes off after what has been an average game for him. He replaces the man he took the armband from upon his return, and it's none other than Ahmed Musa. 

WASTED CHANCE FOR BURUNDI

2019-06-22T18:06:24Z

A quick counter-attack by Burundi but the Super Eagles do well to regroup and deny their opponents a chance to test Akpeyi. It's a wasted chance in the end as Burundi shoot over the top from outside the box. 

No changes

2019-06-22T18:05:31Z

No changes to the teams that went into the dressing rooms at the end of the first 45 minutes... 

 

We are back underway

2019-06-22T18:04:39Z

This is the start of the second half in Alexandria... 

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-22T18:00:16Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-22T17:49:39Z

It's Nigeria 0-0 Burundi at the end of the first 45 minutes. Burundi have so far given Nigeria a good run for their money. 

Free-kick to Nigeria

2019-06-22T17:44:56Z

Chukwueze gets the chance to play the ball inside the Burundi box from a set-piece, but it's a poorly taken free-kick as the Afcon debutants deal with it easily. There will be two minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the first 45 minutes. 

BURUNDI HIT THE WOODWORK!!

2019-06-22T17:37:36Z

A scare for Nigeria as Burundi hits the woodwork. Frederic outjumpes Nigerian defenders to test Akpeyi. However, the upright comes to Nigeria's rescue before the lanky defender fires the rebound over the crossbar. It looks like Akpeyi got a hand on the ball. Good save! 

CHUKWUEZE FIRES WIDE!!

2019-06-22T17:28:22Z

Iwobi sets up Chukwueze inside the Burundi box, but the Nigeria No.13 fires wide of Nahimana's goal. 

Burundi still holding on!!

2019-06-22T17:26:00Z

Burundi have shown everyone so far that they are indeed no pushovers. It's going to take something very special from the Super Eagles to get past that solid defence. Nigeria should also be on the lookout for Burundi's counter-attacks. 

Group B Preview

2019-06-22T17:24:10Z

With this being the first of two Group B matches to played tonight, check out Goal's preview here:

Team v Team: What are the stats saying?

2019-06-22T17:22:22Z

WHAT A SAVE!

2019-06-22T17:14:04Z

Daniel Akpeyi pulls off a stunning save to deny Burundi what would have been the opening goal! Cedric forced his way past the Nigeria defence before unleashing a stunning shot. It remains 0-0. 

Nigeria legend Kanu backs the Super Eagles

2019-06-22T17:10:56Z

Nigeria may have last won the Afcon in 2013, but former captain Nwankwu Kanu is confident that the Super Eagles will do well in this year's edition. Read the story here

Pre-match stories on Goal

2019-06-22T17:07:24Z

Berahino warned the Super Eagles earlier today that Burundi will not be a walk in the park. You can read all about the interview here. Remember, Burundi were unbeaten in their qualifying campaign. 

Kick-off

2019-06-22T17:02:15Z

We are underway... 

Final whistle

2019-06-22T16:22:28Z

It's all over at the Cairo International Stadium. Uganda record an easy win over Congo DR to go top of Group A standings. 

MULEME WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-06-22T16:20:10Z

Another great chance for Uganda as Muleme strikes from inside the box, but his left-footed shot goes over the top. As things stand, Uganda will top the Group A standings. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-22T16:05:05Z

Okwi dances his way into the Congo DR box, and he fires from the edge of the penalty area with the opposition defence in sixes and sevens. However, his left-footed shot goes over the crossbar. 

15 minutes to go

2019-06-22T16:03:34Z

We're into the final 15 minutes of the encounter at the Cairo International Stadium, and Uganda are in full control of this match. Congo DRC hasn't really been at their best this afternoon. 

SUPERB SAVE BY MATAMPI

2019-06-22T15:45:19Z

Miya fires from distance as Uganda tries to extend their lead, but Matampi does well to tip the ball over the crossbar. What a save by the Congo DR goalkeeper!  

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T15:36:45Z

Another set-piece, another goal for Uganda!! Okwi finds the back of the net with a powerful flick past Matampi. Uganda 2-0 Congo DR.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-22T15:20:22Z

Uganda head into the dressing rooms leading by a single goal. Congo DR did their best to overcome this little setback, but the Ugandan defence stood tall and defended as a unit. 

ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE

2019-06-22T15:12:15Z

The Ugandan defence fails to press Bakambu, who turns and shoot, but Onyango dives to his left to parry the ball out for a corner. This is Congo DR's first real chance at goal.  

PENALTY???

2019-06-22T15:10:08Z

Miya goes down after a challenge from Matampi in the Congo DR box, but the referee tells him to stand up. No penalty for Uganda

AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!

2019-06-22T15:00:10Z

Uganda continue to pile the pressure on Congo DR as Aucho attempts to beat Matampi from range, but the lanky goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a comfortable save. Matampi's counterpart, Onyango, hasn't really been tested so far. 

Uganda dominant over Congo DR

2019-06-22T14:50:24Z

The Cranes have dominated the early stages of this first half, and continue to do so. Congo DR still haven't found their mojo, especially in midfield. Congo DR's defence is at times shakey when it comes to cross.

CLOSE!!

2019-06-22T14:47:48Z

Another great opportunity for Uganda to extend their lead after a well-delivered cross into the box, but this one goes wide.  

GOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T14:44:17Z

Uganda take the lead against the run of play after soaking up the pressure early on. It's Kaddu who flicks the ball into the back of the net from a corner kick. 1-0 to Uganda. 

BAKAMBU STRIKES!!

2019-06-22T14:41:36Z

Congo DR striker Bakambu creates some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his attempt shot goes straight at Denis Onyango, who collects with ease.  

Head-to-head

2019-06-22T14:35:17Z

Uganda and Congo DR have met seven times since the 24th of November 1966. The Cranes won three to Congo DR's four. Uganda's only loss against Congo DR since the year 2000 came in June 2005 when the two nations met in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. 

Group A Table

2019-06-22T14:31:24Z

Kick-off!

2019-06-22T14:30:50Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

National Anthems!

2019-06-22T14:24:04Z

Now for the singing of National Anthems as both teams are already on the pitch and ready for the match at the Cairo International Stadium. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-22T14:15:06Z

Hello Africa! Welcome to the first match of Afcon 2019 MD2. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. It's Congo DR against Uganda in the first match of Saturday. Both sides are in Group A. 