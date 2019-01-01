As things stand...
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
Guinea have found the back of the net! Yattara fires Guinea into the lead. They put their numerical advantage to good use.
GOOOOAAAL | M. YATTARA scores a goal for Guinea. Burundi - Guinea 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/uKSUFuJ3O6— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Burundi make a tactical change
SUBSTITUTION | Burundi: G. DUHAYINDAVYI comes in for F. MUSTAFA #TotalAFCON2019 #BDIGUI pic.twitter.com/mc5HcDhyQZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Burundi reduced to 10 men
RED CARD: Caleb Nuwarugira (Burundi)— #AFCON2019 Official (@Kickgh) June 30, 2019
Burundi will continue the game with ten men#BDIGUI #AFCON2019
Will Guinea lose to Burundi?
I hope Guinea loses to Burundi or is held to a draw— Mutembei™ (@Mutembeiii) June 30, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!
Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net.
13’ Lalaina breaks the deadlock for Madagascar!!— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) June 30, 2019
1. Burundi 🇧🇮 0-0 🇬🇳 Guinea
2. Madagascar 🇲🇬 1-0 🇳🇬 Nigeria#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
It remains goalless in both matches
FIVE MINUTES— #AFCON2019 Official (@Kickgh) June 30, 2019
Burundi 0-0 Guinea
Madagascar 0-0 Nigeria#BDIGUI #MADNGA #AFCON2019
The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi
Saido Berahino left on the bench by Burundi. Not heard about any injury although he was subbed after 61 minutes in their last match. Not been the #AFCON2019 redemption he would’ve hoped for (so far). Although still amazing for Burundi to be here.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 30, 2019
Kick-off
Nigeria's debt settled...
Afcon 2019: Super Eagles’ debt settled ahead of Madagascar game https://t.co/1TbAuTCoyg pic.twitter.com/y943Vz7Oay— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 29, 2019
In his own interview: John Mikel
Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Mikel is my role model - Nigeria wonderkid Samuel Chukwueze https://t.co/mkUxx2aiCE pic.twitter.com/fY6YmKft6W— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 28, 2019
WATCH: Our exclusive interview with John Ogu
🗣️: Remember that we are the first team to qualify for the Round of 16, so we will take each game as they come. - @ogujohnugo— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 29, 2019
John Ogu insists Nigeria are benefitting from participating in #AFCON2019 as underdogs, in an exclusive with Goal. (By @sportingshina) pic.twitter.com/5fJ18AGmtd
WATCH: Nigeria's Jamilu Collins continues light training
Nigeria's Jamilu Collins has continued light training with the @NGSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/C3pkoHhGiT— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 29, 2019
Preview: Madagascar v Nigeria
Nigeria will aim to end their Group B fixtures with an unbeaten record when they play Madagascar! https://t.co/R2sSRgKvTk— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 30, 2019
In his own words: Ahmed Musa
Afcon 2019: Nigeria are not afraid of any country - Ahmed Musa https://t.co/BrN2Xh2pmB pic.twitter.com/v3quLQk2yo— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 30, 2019
WATCH: Ighalo's interview
Nigeria's @ighalojude is confident the @NGSuperEagles will go far at #AFCON2019 ! #NGA#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xWpRKbiJ3o— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 30, 2019
Starting XI: Burundi v Guinea
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BDIGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nbqyx27KSJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Nigeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1dPF47qEb9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 30, 2019