Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Burundi take on Guinea, Madagascar target Nigeria's scalp in Group B

Madagascar need a point to book their place in the Last 16, while Guinea have an outside chance of qualifying against Burundi. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
As things stand...

2019-06-30T16:29:06Z

Who's going through and who's crashing out? As things stand, Nigeria and Madagascar are going through to the knockout stages. Guinea and Burundi are going home. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-30T16:24:57Z

Guinea have found the back of the net! Yattara fires Guinea into the lead. They put their numerical advantage to good use. 

Burundi reduced to 10 men

2019-06-30T16:23:17Z

Will Guinea lose to Burundi?

2019-06-30T16:19:04Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-06-30T16:12:36Z

Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net. 

The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi

2019-06-30T16:02:21Z

Kick-off

2019-06-30T16:00:21Z

The Super Eagles get us underway in Alexandria...  

WATCH: Our exclusive interview with John Ogu

2019-06-30T15:51:04Z

Hello Africa!

2019-06-30T15:31:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.   