Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Follow the AFC Cup action LIVE!

TEAM NEWS
2021-04-14T14:02:41Z
Chhetri is back for Bengaluru
The Blues are back in Asia!
2021-04-14T14:00:18Z
Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign
The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa.
Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.