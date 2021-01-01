AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings - Follow LIVE action in real time

Bruzon sounds worried with the Blues' corners
When there are no fans at the stadium
It's one of those unusual things at a football game when you can clearly hear what the coach is screaming from his dugout to his players. The Spaniard is livid at his men for conceding one too many corners, knowing well what Bengaluru are capable of - or at least known to pose a threat - from setpieces.
Sunil Chhetri, although not involved much, is still doing his bit in combining well with Roshan on quite a few occasions. The later was the one who won the last corner taken by Cleiton and dealt with by Bashundhara Kings.
33' Gurpreet with a big block
Half-hour mark, still 0-0
A wonderful piece of defending by Roshan as he had to stop Robinho in his tracks after being found by a long ball by Fernandes.
The Blues struggling to find a good string of passes from defense to attack. It's that fluidity in trasistion that's lacking for Pezzaiuoli’s men and it was a counter by the Kings - the last move.
25' Blues hit the target
Lucky escape for Bengaluru this time
The Blues are focused
Chhetri yet to be found in action
Kings forced to defend
Bengaluru need to better up in attack
They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan
The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.
Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.
KICK-OFF
Bengaluru in their more familiar blue kitMarco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.
A known name in the opposition's dugout
The name is Oscar BruzonOscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.
TEAM NEWS
It's a must win game for Bengaluru
3️⃣ changes in the @bengalurufc lineup against Bashundhara Kings.— Goal India (@Goal_India) August 21, 2021
Bidyashagar, Danish and Parag IN Udanta, Ajay and Sarthak OUT.#AFCCup2021 #BFCvBSK pic.twitter.com/n2SYgHbw0R