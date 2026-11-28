How to watch Valencia vs Osasuna with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Mestalla

Valencia host Osasuna at Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga fixture that pits a side in the bottom half against a team just above it.

Javier Aguirre's Valencia sit 17th and need to turn recent results into a steadier run. They beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in their latest league outing and have won three of their last five in all competitions.

That sequence includes a 6-0 Copa del Rey win over Tavernes de la Valldigna. A 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid earlier in November shows how uneven the picture has been.

Osasuna arrive 13th under Jagoba Arrasate, fresh from a 1-0 win over Malaga on November 22. It was their first victory in a run that had also brought defeats to Deportivo de A Coruna and Sevilla.

Arrasate must also plan without defender Alejandro Catena, who is suspended. Several other absentees on both sides are listed below.

Valencia took the most recent meeting 1-0 at the Mestalla in March, so Osasuna will know what to expect in Valencia.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch the live stream.

TV channel and live stream options for Valencia vs Osasuna are listed below, so you can choose how to watch live.

Team news & squads