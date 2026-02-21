The 2026 MLS season is officially here, and you won’t want to miss the clash between the Portland Timbers and the Columbus Crew. For the 2026 season, Major League Soccer has made a major shift: every match is now included with a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, removing the need for a separate MLS Season Pass.

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

The 2026 MLS season opener at Providence Park serves as a collision between two storied franchises entering pivotal new chapters. The, led by head coach Phil Neville in his third season, are looking to move past consecutive early playoff exits with a refreshed roster featuring high-profile arrivals likeand. However, they must navigate the start of the campaign without(recovering from shoulder surgery) and the leadership of departed mainstays like Maxime Crépeau and Dario Župarić. Meanwhile, thearrive in the Rose City under the guidance of new manager, who takes the reins from Wilfried Nancy. The Crew are transitioning into a post-era following the legendary captain's retirement, leaning on a new tactical "evolution" and a DP trio of Diego Rossi, Dániel Gazdag, and Wessam Abou Ali to spoil Portland’s 100th-anniversary stadium celebrations.

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 03:30.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Neville Probable lineup Substitutes Manager H. Rydstroem

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Providence Park will see two drastically different lineups from the last time these sides met, as both clubs navigate significant offseason transitions. Portland Timbers head coach Phil Neville begins his third year at the helm without several long-time stalwarts; the club recently waived star forward Jonathan Rodríguez and saw the departures of goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Dario Župarić. The Timbers will also be shorthanded due to a wave of early-season absences, including David Da Costa (recovering from shoulder surgery), Zac McGraw (back injury), and Omir Fernandez (foot injury), while Juan Mosquera serves a carry-over suspension. This opens the door for high-profile debutants like midfielder Cole Bassett and defender Brandon Bye to immediately anchor the starting XI.

The Columbus Crew enter a new era under manager Henrik Rydström, who takes over following Wilfried Nancy’s departure. The biggest story for the Crew is the absence of legendary captain Darlington Nagbe, who retired at the end of last season, leaving a leadership void now filled by new captain Sean Zawadzki. To bolster the midfield, the Crew made a massive splash just days before kickoff by signing former Barcelona and Everton midfielder Andre Gomes on a free transfer. While it remains to be seen if Gomes is match-fit for a start, the Crew's attack remains lethal with Diego Rossi, Dániel Gazdag, and Wessam Abou Ali all healthy and ready to lead the line in this 2026 opener.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The historical record between these two sides leans in favor of the Portland Timbers, who hold an all-time advantage of 7 wins, 3 losses, and 4 draws against the Crew. Recent history has continued this trend, with Portland remaining undefeated in their last five encounters (3 wins, 2 draws). Their most recent meeting in April 2024 was a back-and-forth 2-2 thriller at Lower.com Field, while their last clash at Providence Park in July 2023 saw the Timbers edge out a 3-2 victory.

Perhaps the most iconic chapter of this matchup remains the 2015 MLS Cup Final, where Portland secured their first championship with a 2-1 win in Columbus. While both rosters have seen massive turnover since that historic night, and even since their draw last year, the Timbers have proven to be a difficult puzzle for the Crew to solve, especially in the deafening atmosphere of the Rose City.

Standings

