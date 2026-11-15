How to watch Iceland vs Luxembourg with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Laugardalsvoellur

Iceland host Luxembourg at Laugardalsvoellur in Reykjavik in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with the table leaders looking to extend their grip on top spot in the final stages of the campaign.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side have been the standout team in the group. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-0 win over Bulgaria, a performance that underlined just how far ahead of the rest of the group Iceland have been throughout this campaign.

Luxembourg arrive in Iceland in poor form and with nothing to show for their Nations League campaign. Jeff Strasser's side sit bottom of Group 4 and have lost all four of their Nations League fixtures, including a 3-0 defeat to Iceland in the reverse fixture in September.

The visitors lost 1-0 to Estonia in their last outing, a result that compounded a miserable run of results. Luxembourg have conceded freely and scored rarely across this campaign, and they face a steep task against a confident Iceland side on home turf.

Iceland need only to perform to their level to wrap up the group. Luxembourg need a result to salvage some pride from a difficult Nations League campaign.

Read on for full details on how to watch Iceland vs Luxembourg live, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream information.

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