How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

Athletic Bilbao welcome Espanyol to San Mames in Bilbao for a LaLiga fixture on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Edin Terzic's side come into this match in solid domestic form, sitting seventh in the table and having won three of their last five across all competitions. A 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in early November showed their quality at home, though a draw against Osasuna last time out was a minor dip.

Espanyol arrive in Bilbao in a more difficult spell. Eder Sarabia's team sit 13th in LaLiga and have won just once in their last five competitive outings, with defeats to Racing Santander and Atletico Madrid compounding an early Copa del Rey exit against Sestao.

The absences list will shape both teams' selections. Athletic are without several key figures through injury, while Espanyol also carry fitness concerns into the trip north.

San Mames has long been one of Spanish football's most atmospheric grounds, and the Basque crowd will be looking to push their side toward a result that consolidates their top-half standing.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol live.

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