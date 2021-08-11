Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who has better stats in El Clasicos?

Goal takes a look at the stats of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in El Clasicos...

The El Clasico, one of the most iconic matches in football, will no longer feature two of the greatest players of the modern era, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the upcoming 2021/22 season.

With Messi leaving Barcelona and joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, a golden era of El Clasico comes to an end. Cristiano Ronaldo had left Real Madrid for Juventus at the end of the 2018-18 season.

Both the Argentine and Portuguese superstars have registered several records in this iconic and are undoubtedly two of the finest players to have ever played in the tie.

While Messi has the most number of goals in the history of this rivalry, he has also played the most number of El Clasico matches along with Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo, meanwhile holds the record of scoring in most consecutive El Clasicos.

Here, we take a look at the statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in El Clasicos.

Article continues below

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who has better stats in El Clasico?

Player Matches Goals Assists Penalty goals Free-kick goals Hat-tricks Lionel Messi 45 26 14 6 2 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 30 18 1 4 0 0

What is Messi's record in El Clasicos after Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit?

Interestingly, Lionel Messi has not scored or assisted in an El Clasico match after Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018. It has been three years since Messi has scored or assisted in an El Clasico. He has played seven El Clasicos since Ronaldo's exit.

The last time Messi scored in an El Clasico was on 6 May, 2018. Interestingly, Ronaldo also scored in the game which finished 2-2.

Who are the top goalscorers in El Clasico's history?

Lionel Messi left Barcelona as the all-time top goalscorer in El Clasico's history with 26 goals in 45 matches. He is followed by Real Madrid stars Alfredo Di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo who have 18 goals to their names.

Position Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 26 2 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 18 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 18 4 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 15 5 Cesar Barcelona 14 6 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 14 7 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 14 8 Santillana Real Madrid 12 9 Luis Suarez Barcelona 11 10 Hugo Sanchez Real Madrid 10

Which players have the most number of appearances in El Clasico?

Along with Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi left La Liga as the most-capped player in El Clasico's history with 45 games each under their belt.

Position Player Club Matches 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 45 1 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 45 3 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 42 3 Manuel Sanchez Real Madrid 42 3 Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 42 6 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 40 7 Andres Iniesta Barcelona 38 8 Fernando Hierro Real Madrid 37 9 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 37 10 Iker Casillas Real Madrid 37

Who has scored the most number of consecutive goals in El Clasico?

Cristiano Ronaldo has the record scoring in six consecutive El Clasicos. His scoring run started in the quarterfinal first leg of the Copa del Rey during the 2011/12 season and ended in La Liga first-round tie during the 2012/13 season. In these six games, the Portuguese superstar scored seven goals.