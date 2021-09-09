Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has bailed his national team out on most occasions?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the standout performers for Argentina and Portugal respectively in the last decade and are still going strong for their respective countries.
Both the players have guided their nations to continental glory. While Ronaldo helped Portugal clinch their first-ever major international trophy, the Euro Cup in 2016, Messi clinched his first-ever international trophy with Argentina in the summer of 2021 when they won the Copa America beating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the final.
Messi and Ronaldo have achieved multiple records in the international arena. Both the team players are the top goalscorer and the most-capped player for their respective countries. Ronaldo recently became the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 111 goals in 180 matches. Messi, on the other hand, has 76 goals in 152 appearances for La Albiceleste.
Being superstars on their own right, it is expected of the two players to deliver when their teams are in crisis situations. Both the players have bailed their teams out on multiple occasions in the past and continue to do so.
Here, we take a look at the instances when Messi and Ronaldo have bailed Argentina and Portugal out of a crisis situation. Only the matches where the two stars helped their teams to a draw or a win from an adverse position is considered.
How many times has Lionel Messi bailed Argentina out?
Out of the 152 matches he has played for La Albiceleste, Messi has managed to bail out his team on 17 occasions which is 11.18 per cent of the total matches he has played.
|No.
|Cap No.
|Opponent
|Venue
|Scoreline after Messi scored
|Final result
|Date
|Competition
|1
|14
|Algeria
|Barcelona
|2-2, 4-2
|4-3
|5/6/2007
|International Friendly
|2
|54
|Brazil
|Doha
|1-0
|1-0
|17/11/2010
|International Friendly
|3
|55
|Portugal
|Geneva
|2-1
|2-1
|9/2/2011
|International Friendly
|4
|67
|Colombia
|Barranquilla
|1-1
|2-1
|15/11/2011
|2014 World Cup Qualifiers
|5
|68
|Switzerland
|Bern
|1-0, 2-1, 3-1
|3-1
|29/2/2012
|International Friendly
|6
|70
|Brazil
|East Rutherford
|1-1, 2-1, 4-3
|4-3
|9/6/2012
|International Friendly
|7
|88
|Iran
|Bel Horizonte
|1-0
|1-0
|21/6/2014
|2014 World Cup
|8
|89
|Nigeria
|Porto Alegre
|1-0, 2-1
|3-2
|25/6/2014
|2014 World Cup
|9
|96
|Croatia
|London
|2-1
|2-1
|12/11/2014
|International Friendly
|10
|105
|Mexico
|Arlington
|2-2
|2-2
|8/9/2015
|International Friendly
|11
|114
|Uruguay
|Mendoza
|1-0
|1-0
|1/9/2016
|2018 World Cup Qualifiers
|12
|117
|Chile
|Buenos Aires
|1-0
|1-0
|23/3/2017
|2018 World Cup Qualifiers
|13
|121
|Ecuador
|Quito
|1-1, 2-1, 3-1
|3-1
|10/10/2017
|2018 World Cup Qualifiers
|14
|132
|Paraguay
|Bel Horizonte
|1-1
|1-1
|19/6/2019
|2019 Copa America
|15
|137
|Brazil
|Riyadh
|1-0
|1-0
|15/11/2019
|Superclasico de Las Americas
|16
|138
|Uruguay
|Tel Aviv
|2-2
|2-2
|18/11/2019
|International Friendly
|17
|139
|Ecuador
|Buenos Aires
|1-0
|1-0
|8/10/2020
|2022 World Cup Qualifiers
How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo bailed Portugal out?
Out of the 180 matches Ronaldo has played for Seleccao, the superstar has managed to bail out his team on 24 occasions which is 13.33 per cent of the total matches he played.
|No.
|Cap No.
|Opponent
|Venue
|Scoreline after Ronaldo scored
|Final result
|Date
|Competition
|1
|23
|Estonia
|Tallinn
|1-0
|1-0
|8/6/2005
|2006 World Cup Qualifiers
|2
|47
|Armenia
|Yerevan
|1-1
|1-1
|22/8/2007
|2008 Euro Qualifiers
|3
|62
|Finland
|Faro
|1-0
|1-0
|1/2/2009
|International Friendly
|4
|93
|Netherlands
|Kharkiv
|1-1, 2-1
|2-1
|17/6/2012
|2012 Euro
|5
|94
|Czech Republic
|Warsaw
|1-0, 1-0
|1-0
|21/6/2012
|2012 Euro
|6
|104
|Croatia
|Geneva
|1-0
|1-0
|10/6/2013
|International Friendly
|7
|105
|Netherlands
|Faro
|1-1
|1-1
|14/8/2013
|International Friendly
|8
|106
|Northern Ireland
|Belfast
|2-2, 3-2, 4-2
|4-2
|6/9/2013
|2014 World Cup Qualifiers
|9
|108
|Sweden
|Lisbon
|1-0
|1-0
|15/11/2013
|2014 World Cup Qualifiers
|10
|109
|Sweden
|Solna
|1-0, 2-2, 3-2
|3-2
|19/11/2013
|2014 World Cup Qualifiers
|11
|114
|Ghana
|Brasilia
|2-1
|2-1
|26/6/2014
|2014 World Cup
|12
|116
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|1-0
|1-0
|14/10/2014
|2016 Euro Qualifiers
|13
|117
|Armenia
|Faro
|1-0
|1-0
|14/11/2014
|2016 Euro Qualifiers
|14
|120
|Armenia
|Yerevan
|1-1, 2-1, 3-1
|3-2
|13/6/2015
|2016 Euro Qualifiers
|15
|129
|Hungary
|Lyon
|2-2, 3-3
|3-3
|22/6/2016
|2016 Euro
|16
|141
|Russia
|Moscow
|1-0
|1-0
|21/6/2017
|2017 Confederations Cup
|17
|148
|Egypt
|Zurich
|1-1, 2-1
|2-1
|23/3/2018
|International Friendly
|18
|151
|Spain
|Sochi
|1-0, 2-1, 3-3
|3-3
|15/6/2018
|2018 World Cup
|19
|152
|Morocco
|Moscow
|1-0
|1-0
|20/6/2018
|2018 World Cup
|20
|157
|Switzerland
|Porto
|1-0, 2-1, 3-1
|3-1
|5/6/2019
|2019 Nations League
|21
|160
|Lithuania
|Vilnius
|1-0, 2-1, 3-1, 4-1
|5-1
|10/9/2019
|2020 Euro Qualifiers
|22
|165
|Sweden
|Solna
|1-0, 2-0
|2-0
|8/9/2020
|2020 Nations League
|23
|178
|France
|Budapest
|1-0, 2-2
|2-2
|23/6/2021
|2020 Euro
|24
|180
|Republic of Ireland
|Faro
|1-1, 2-1
|2-1
|1/9/2021
|2022 World Cup Qualifiers