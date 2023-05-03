Lionel Messi no closer to Barcelona return despite imminent PSG exit as huge Saudi offer, MLS interest & Premier League suitors could prevent reunion

Barcelona are not making progress in their pursuit of Lionel Messi, GOAL understands.

Messi to leave PSG

But next destination unclear

Barca struggling to make headway

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are no closer to bringing Messi back to Camp Nou than they were a couple of months ago, GOAL understands, with their financial constraints and strong interest in the player from elsewhere proving to be major obstacles. Though Xavi is pushing for his return and the dressing room would be delighted to have him, Messi still does not have a specific offer from Barcelona. His return is not impossible, but it is very complicated.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL has also discovered that there is a concrete, substantial offer for Messi in Saudi Arabia that promises an astronomical salary. In MLS, Inter Miami's interest is also legitimate - and growing - while there are Premier League teams monitoring his situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even at 35, Messi's availability on a free transfer this summer has prompted an intense global battle for his services. Not only is he still productive on the pitch, but he is also a massive commercial draw.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He's currently suspended for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, and it remains unclear how long PSG will persist with him when he returns considering they've already run away with the Ligue 1 title.