Four Inter Miami stars were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday after a vital win over Sporting KC that came without Lionel Messi.

Four Miami players named to MLS Team of the Matchday

No Messi due to international duty

Miami to face Atlanta this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was not in the squad for Inter Miami's 3-2 triumph over Sporting KC, with the Argentine starring for his country in a win over Ecuador. His teammates, though, stepped up in his absence, with Leonardo Campana scoring twice and Facundo Farias also netting in the huge win.

Those two were named to MLS' official Team of the Week, and they were joined by Sergio Busquets, DeAndre Yedlin and Gerardo 'Tata' Martino after Inter Miami stayed afloat even without their legendary star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win was a huge one for Inter Miami as the club looks to push for an unlikely playoff spot. With the three points this weekend, the Herons are now just six points out of ninth place in the East for that final postseason berth. However, they'll have to leapfrog five teams to get it as they look to play their way out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? Next up for the club is a clash with Atlanta United, who enter the weekend sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference.

