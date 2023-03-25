Lionel Messi immortalised as Argentina's training camp named after him in recognition of 'the best player in the world'

AFA president Chiqui Tapia announced on Saturday that Argentina's training camp would be named after "the best player in the world" Lionel Messi.

Messi immortalised in renamed camp

Centre now known as "Lionel Andres Messi"

Reveal caps of week honouring World Cup heroes

WHAT HAPPENED? The head of the Argentine Football Association revealed in a tweet that the centre, which was previously known as the Casa de Ezeiza, would be known as "Lionel Andres Messi" from March 25 onwards. The rebirth of the national team's base recognises a star-studded international career for arguably the greatest of all-time, which of course became complete with the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's reveal caps off a week of homages to the efforts of Messi and Co. in the Gulf State. The Albiceleste players were given a heroes welcome before their international friendly against Panama on Thursday night, and even had time for a recreation of Emi Martinez's crude Golden Glove celebration.

The recently named "Lionel Andres Messi" camp also completes a significant week for the 35-year-old on a personal level, after he celebrated reaching 800 career goals in that fixture in Panama, and in some style.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina captain will lead his side out once more in their friendly against Curacao on Monday night before returning to club duty with Paris Saint-Germain, where rumours of a return to Catalonia refuse to go away.