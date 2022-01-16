Lionel Messi: Full list of teams Barcelona & PSG icon has scored against

Lionel Messi has sent records tumbling across a stunning career at the very highest level, with an iconic spell for the Argentine at La Liga giants Barcelona now being followed by a stint at Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

A mercurial South American has collected seven Ballons d’Or to sit alongside a Copa America triumph with his country and the countless honours he has won at club level – with that haul including 10 title triumphs in Spain and four Champions League crowns.

Few can claim to have got anywhere close to matching the standards Messi has set, with defenders around the world tormented by his remarkable ability, but which sides has he found the target against? GOAL delivers a full list of the teams forced to pick a ball out of the back of their net.

Which club teams has Lionel Messi scored goals against?

Bursting onto the scene at Camp Nou as a precociously-gifted teenager, Messi opened his senior goal account on May 1, 2005 in a Liga clash with Albacete – becoming Barcelona’s youngest-ever scorer at the time.

There was to be no stopping him from there, with the target found on 672 occasions through 778 appearances for the Blaugrana.

He is the all-time leading marksman in the history of Spanish top-flight football, has over 120 Champions League efforts to his name and has proven himself time and again when lining up against opponents from every corner of the planet - with 84 different defences breached as of January 2022.

Here is the full list of club teams that Messi has scored goals against:

No. Opponent No. Opponent No. Opponent 1 Albacete 31 Benidorm 61 Elche 2 Panathinaikos 32 Sporting 62 Eibar 3 Racing Santander 33 Numancia 63 APOEL 4 Athletic Club 34 Bayern Munich 64 Roma 5 Alaves 35 Manchester United 65 River Plate 6 Real Mallorca 36 Dynamo Kyiv 66 Leganes 7 Real Zaragoza 37 Cultural Leonesa 67 Borussia Monchengladbach 8 Real Betis 38 Atlante 68 Las Palmas 9 Celta Vigo 39 Estudiantes 69 Juventus 10 Osasuna 40 Tenerife 70 Olympiacos 11 Werder Bremen 41 Real Valladolid 71 Chelsea 12 Sevilla 42 Arsenal 72 Girona 13 Real Madrid 43 Villarreal 73 Huesca 14 Recreativo 44 FC Copenhagen 74 PSV 15 Deportivo La Coruna 45 AD Ceuta 75 Tottenham 16 Getafe 46 Real Sociedad 76 Liverpool 17 Atletico Madrid 47 Hercules Alicante 77 Sparta Prague 18 Espanyol 48 Porto 78 Borussia Dortmund 19 Gimnastic 49 BATE 79 Napoli 20 Lyon 50 Viktoria Plzen 80 Ferencvaros 21 Levante 51 AC Milan 81 Cadiz 22 Stuttgart 52 Rayo Vallecano 82 RB Leipzig 23 Almeria 53 Santos 83 Nantes 24 Rangers 54 Bayer Leverkusen 84 Club Brugge 25 Celtic 55 Granada 26 Valencia 56 Spartak Moscow 27 Sporting Gijon 57 Cordoba 28 Shakhtar Donetsk 58 Paris Saint-Germain 29 Basel 59 Ajax 30 Malaga 60 Manchester City

Table correct as of 16/01/2022

How many more goals will Lionel Messi score?

Messi is now 34 years of age, but there is no sign of him slowing down and he committed to a two-year contract when linking up with PSG in the summer of 2021.

A slow start was made to his time in France, but gracing a new division will provide him with ample opportunity in which to add to an ever-growing list of sides that he has scored against.

There has also been talk of him heading to MLS at some stage, or returning to his native Argentina, and any stints on American soil – north or south – would allow even more scalps to be claimed.

Messi is also going strong at international level, with a further 80 goals recorded when earning 158 caps there, and he will get another shot at securing the Holy Grail of World Cup glory in late 2022 when football’s grandest showpiece heads to Qatar.