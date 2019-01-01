Lionel Messi donates millions for Kenyan project

Details are scanty on the exact location the project will be carried out

Star Lionel Messi has donated 23 million shillings to fund a noble project in Kenya.

The Barcelona superstar, through his foundation and in collaboration with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) plans to dig up wells that are expected to supply water to over 2,000 people in the country.

Besides the water, Messi will also provide nutritional supplements to over 4,000 kids to help fight hunger in Kenya.

“The Messi Foundation (@fundacionmessi) maintains its commitment to young people, donating €200,000 to offer its assistance, in a project run alongside UNICEF with the construction of a drinking water pump and the distribution of nutritional supplements amongst children in Kenya,” Messi’s foundation Twitted.