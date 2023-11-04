Not even close! Lionel Messi's Ballon d’Or votes revealed as Inter Miami star finishes miles above Erling Haaland in final points tally

Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to the 2023 Ballon d'Or men's award as expected, but nobody saw him winning by the landslide revealed on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? In information revealed by several outlets, including Fabrizio Romano, Messi received 105 more votes than Haaland as the World Cup winner went on to win his eighth Ballon d'Or. The Argentine tallied 462 points while the young Norwegian striker received 357.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Journalists from the top 100 nations in the Fifa Men's World Rankings voted for who should win the prize. Perhaps surprisingly, given Haaland's goal-scoring exploits in the Premier League last season, the English representative Henry Winter voted for Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will take on New York City FC in a friendly on November 10, a match arranged in celebration of his Ballon d'Or win. The 36-year-old will then captain Argentina in World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil later this month.