Lionel Messi is back! Argentina star returns to PSG training alone following public apology as two-week suspension appears to be lifted

Lionel Messi is back in training at Paris Saint-Germain, as a supposed two-week ban handed out to the Argentine appears to have been lifted.

Argentine made unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia

Told to stay away from Galtier's squad

Has returned ahead of meeting with Ajaccio

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not figure in PSG’s plans for a 3-1 victory over Troyes on Sunday after taking in an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia. It was suggested that he would be also be forced to sit out a meeting with Ajaccio on May 13, with the South American being told to stay away from Christophe Galtier’s camp, but the 35-year-old has returned to the training pitch on Monday – albeit alone as the rest of the squad enjoy a post-game day rest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG did not make any official comment on Messi’s suspension, meaning that his ban could have been cut in half to just one week. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did apologise for his trip to the Middle East, which may have earned him favour in the eyes of club bosses. Indeed, French outlet L'Equipe suggests that the suspension has been lifted altogether as a result of said apology.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is continuing to cause controversy in Paris, though, with disgruntled supporters having aired their anger towards him and fellow South American Neymar. A new contract is yet to be signed by the all-time great, as he heads towards free agency and a fresh start outside of France in the summer of 2023.