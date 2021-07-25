Analysing Lionel Messi's 76 international goals - Which team has the Argentine star scored the most against?

Lionel Messi is currently the joint second highest active goalscorer in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo...

Lionel Messi helped Argentina lift their first international trophy in 28 years in the recently concluded Copa America 2021.

The Argentina talisman scored four goals and provided five assists in the tournament as La Albiceleste bagged their 15th Copa America title. It was also Messi's first-ever major international trophy win.

With the four goals in the tournament, Messi took his international goals tally to 76 and is now the joint-second highest active goalscorer along with UAE's Ali Mabkhout. They are behind Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has 109 goals to his name.

The most number of goals, the Argentine has scored against is Ecuador (six goals). He scored five goals against teams like Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina's arch-rivals Brazil.

His first-ever international goal was against Croatia in 2006 in an international friendly match in which Argentina lost 3-2.

In his long and illustrious international career, Messi has netted six international hat-tricks, including one against Brazil.

Here, we take a look at Messi's 76 international goals and the teams he has scored the most goals against.

Who has Messi scored the most international goals against?