‘Lingard should be embarrassed for trying to claim goal’ – Shaw adamant Man Utd strike is his

The Red Devils left-back found the target in an FA Cup fifth round win over Derby, but his team-mate has claimed the ball brushed his back

Jesse Lingard should feel “embarrassed” for trying to claim ’s opening goal against Derby, says Luke Shaw, with the Red Devils left-back not about to give up a rare strike.

The international defender broke the deadlock in an FA Cup fifth-round contest at Pride Park on Thursday.

Having seen the ball pinball around the box, Shaw fired an effort into the ground and saw it loop over Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

More teams

The 24-year-old full-back has only previously netted for United on one other occasion and is determined to ensure that he gets credit for his latest attempt.

That means any claims from Lingard regarding the ball brushing his back will continue to be ignored.

“He’s trying to, but no chance is he having that!” Shaw told MUTV on a team-mate’s bid to steal his thunder.

“I haven’t seen it again, but he’s saying it came off his back. To be fair I’d be quite embarrassed to claim that if I was him. He can let me have it for once and he can just leave it.

“My last goal was quite a while ago and it was nice to hopefully get my goal, and hopefully I can get more to come for the rest of the season.”

Shaw’s effort against Derby was added to by a brace from January signing Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian striker has made a positive impact at Old Trafford after being something of a surprise arrival on deadline day.

He is earning plenty of plaudits for offering United a focal point in their No.9 post, with Shaw among those quick to talk up his value to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Article continues below

“He’s flying and the manager said before the game, when he gets a chance, there’s not many he misses,” added Shaw.

“He could’ve had a hat-trick and he could have been going home with the match ball, but two goals and two good finishes. We’re very pleased for him and long may that continue.”

United, who remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a derby date with arch-rivals .