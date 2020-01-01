Lingard relief as he ends 366-day wait for Man Utd goal

The England forward had not hit the back of the net in domestic competition for more than a year before his strike against the League One side

Jesse Lingard has expressed his relief at ending his year-long scoring drought as thrashed League One Tranmere 6-0 to reach the fifth round.

The international’s first-half goal at Prenton Park ended a wait of 366 days to score for United in a domestic competition, with his previous strike coming in an FA Cup fourth-round win against at Emirates Stadium last season.

His only other goal in that time came against Astana in the in November.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the 27-year-old said: "I've not been in the best form. It's always good to score a goal and help the team.

"A lot of people contributed. It was a well-rounded performance by the team. We knew it would be tough but we’ve come through.

"An early goal always helps to settle crowd down."

An expectant sell-out crowd, Manchester United’s patchy form and a muddy pitch provided all the ingredients for a potential cup upset at Prenton Park, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dismissed those fears with a blistering first-half performance.

The Red Devils raced into a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes thanks to goals from captain Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Lingard.

Phil Jones’ looping header and a deflected long-range effort from Anthony Martial made it 5-0 at the break, the first time United had scored five goals in the first 45 minutes of a match since 2001.

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood’s scored his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot to complete the rout in the second half after substitute Tahith Chong had been tripped by Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies.

Article continues below

The result is a timely boost for manager Solskjaer, who went into this game under pressure after back-to-back Premier League defeats.

The result is unlikely to quell the simmering frustration among the fans, however, who spent large parts of the game chanting against owners the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer will hope his players can maintain their goalscoring form as they seek to overturn a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against on Wednesday.