Lille’s Osimhen beats Simon to 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize

Victor Osimhen - Lille
The Nigerian forward capped an impressive debut with the Mastiffs by winning the annual award in France recognises the best African player in Ligue 1

Lille star Victor Osimhen has been announced as the winner of 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.

The Nigeria international saw off competition from compatriot Moses Simon (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani plus Rennes’ trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy.

