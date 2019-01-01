Lille will sell Nicolas Pepe only at a ‘good’ offer, says sporting director Campos

The 23-year-old has been linked to a number of European clubs but the Great Danes have insisted that the winger will leave at the right price

sporting director Luis Campos has stated that the club will be ready to sell want-away winger Nicolas Pepe only at a 'good' price.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has been impressive for the Great Danes scoring 16 league goals and provided eight assists in 26 appearances this season so far.

His form has seen him linked to a number of clubs in Europe including , and .

And Campos has disclosed that the club will part with their star player only for the right price.

“We are not a rich club,” Campos told Telefoot per football Italia.

“It means that if a really good proposal comes for Pepe, we have to sell him.”

Pepe will look to continue his sparkling performance when Lille, second in the log, play host to in their next game on Sunday.