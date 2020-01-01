‘Like hurricane in teacup, I will leave mark at FKF – Ex-Gor Mahia treasurer Bolo

The trained accountant has been cleared to run for a national office dedicated to representing the interest of women within the federation

Former treasurer Sally Bolo has explained why she deserves to be elected as the Football Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member in the next national elections.

Bolo – who is running for the NEC Women Representative post – said her passion and desire to help the girls realise their dreams drove her to seek the post.

The FKF’s Electoral Board has already published a preliminary list of candidates seeking election to various positions at the national level after the lapse of the nomination window.

“I am deeply humbled and truly elated that I have been cleared by the FKF Elections Board to run for the seat of the National Executive Committee member - Women Representative,” Bolo said on a Facebook post.

“It is a moment of deep reflection for me, as my passion and zeal to serve women all over this country is on the path to realisation. Thank you, family, friends, colleagues and delegates for your support and show of confidence in me."

Bolo stated that she has learnt key lessons from her previous position at Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia and thus stands a good chance to serve should she clinch the seat.

“My experience working as the Gor Mahia FC treasurer has given me a keen eye and my attention to detail is impeccable,” she added.

“Handling Caf -Club Competitions matches and being part of the Cecafa 2019 tournament as a committee member has been such highlights for me. I want every girl and woman in Kenya who deeply desires to nurture their talent in the area of football to have this kind of invaluable exposure.

“From the management to the players, my versatility cuts across and the acumen with which I will deliver my manifesto will be second to none.

“I have thrown my hat in the ring because I am confident that my skills, exposure, management experience and drive are exactly the perfect fit for this role. I will be relentless in my service, diligent in my work, and passionate about women without bias or favour.

“I sincerely look forward to serving in this capacity, and giving women the platform to play, harness and nurture their talent and interests in matters of sport.

“Like a hurricane in a teacup, I will definitely leave my mark.”

The Electoral Board has given a seven-day window to solve disputes that might emerge after the nomination and clearance process has been done.

The disputeswill be heard between September 4, and September 7, 2020, and by the Appeals Committee, if need be, between September 8 and September 10, 2020.