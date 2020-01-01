Like Celtic and Juventus, Gor Mahia are unshakable in KPL – Polack

The British coach maintains K’Ogalo will continue to dominate the local scene despite other clubs fighting to achieve the same

coach Steven Polack has told Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs it will take them many years to break their dominance in the local scene.

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti on Tuesday stated that the KPL was not interesting at all because one team – Gor Mahia – were always winning the title.

Muyoti went further to suggest that this season, other teams in the league have a good chance to break Gor Mahia’s dominance by dethroning them as champions.

K’Ogalo coach Polack has laughed off the statement, saying it will not be easy for the teams in the top flight to achieve the feat this season or for many seasons to come.

“When you are at top of the table you always want to keep winning your matches and keep staying at the top and that is what we do at Gor Mahia,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“You cannot wake up just one day and say you will dethrone Gor Mahia, it doesn’t happen like that.

"The clubs should know that Gor Mahia have set ambitions for the season and we also go for quality players so it is not easy to just come in and say you will deny or beat Gor Mahia the title.

“If you go to Europe, have been winning the Scottish title year in year out same as in and it is not because they are helped to win but because they plan well and go for top class signings and it is the same case here at Gor Mahia.”

Asked whether Muyoti's statement will affect his team with 12 matches remaining to the end of the season, Polack told Goal: “I don’t think so, we play to win our matches and as we prepare for the next match, we want to win.

“I don’t have a problem with his opinion but it will make us even stronger to keep fighting for the title.”

Gor Mahia are currently at the top of the 17-team league table on 45 points, four points more than second and third-placed and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Gor Mahia, who will take on Zoo FC in a league match on Sunday, have dominated the local scene in the past decade, winning the title three times in a row and could make it four if they round it off this season.