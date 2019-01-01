Life in Kenya is difficult - Kayumba on AFC Leopards exit

The defender admits it was tough to stay in Kenya without financial help and had to leave to ease the pressure faced

Rwanda defender Soter Kayumba states he had to leave AFC because of the tough financial conditions the club is facing.

The former player signed a two-year deal with Rayon Sports on November 30. The defender has now explained the reason behind his exit from the club and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) at large.

"Life in is very difficult and it is the reason why I had to go back to Rwanda," Kayumba told Goal on Thursday.

"[At Leopards], we spent four months without salary and to worsen the situation, I had not been paid my signing fee. After sponsors SportPesa left, there was a big problem at the club and I had to find another club.

"I wrote to FIFA regarding my situation at the club and I am still waiting for the feedback."

The Amavubi defender has also taken a jibe on the style of play in Kenya and expressed interest in playing abroad.

"In Kenya, force is needed because they play a physical game; and another thing is that they like using long balls which is very different from Rwanda.

"My target is to play abroad, it will be a pleasure and if I get an opportunity I cannot hesitate to take it," Kayumba concluded.

Ingwe, through their Football Operations Manager Tom Juma refused to acknowledge the Rayon Sports deal saying Kayumba is their player.

"Kayumba is contracted to Leopards and until the club states otherwise, he remains our player," Juma told Goal.

"Of course, we have seen reports about him signing for Rayon, but nothing has been communicated to us. We have not released him and the Rwandan side has not talked with us on their intention to sign him. As Leopards, we understand the player has not gone anywhere, and if it happens he has signed elsewhere it means necessary action will be taken."

Ingwe are currently waiting for official communication from the player regarding his move.