Liberia vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Anything short of victory against Liberia could spell doom for Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Although the Super Eagles lead Group C with nine points, they have second-placed Cape Verde - on seven - breathing down their necks.

Having this in mind, Gernot Rohr’s men must avoid defeat against Peter Butler’s side who have nothing other than pride at stake in this penultimate group stage fixture.

The three-time African champions have the luxury of prosecuting this encounter with his full-strength squad, with the likes of Wilfred Ndidid, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen expected to start against the Liberians.

The Lone Stars have struggled in their last three international outings - losing all of them and leaking five goals in the process.

Regardless, Butler’s men are looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Game Liberia vs Nigeria Date Saturday, November 13 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NTA and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NTA NFF TV

African TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Noble, Akpeyi, Okoye Defenders Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Collins, Aina, Akpoguma, Balogun, Omeruo, Sanusi, Shehu. Midfielders Ndidi, Aribo, Iheanacho, Onyeka, Iwobi. Forwards Musa, Simon, Osimhen, Onuachu, Ejuke, Chukwueze, Ighalo.

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu, Sanusi, Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi, Simon, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Position Liberia squad Goalkeepers Julu, Songo's, Souza Defenders Dweh, Benaiah, Maccornel, Williams, Balde, Arago, Pabai Midfielders Soumaoro, Hellberg, Njie, Macaulay, Dorley, Salmaon, Kamara Forwards Wilson, Sanoh, Harmon, Sherman, Nimley

Potential Liberia XI: Songo, Balde, Paye, Saygbe, Dweh, Dorley, Njie, Tweh, Sherman, Kosiah, Kamara



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.25 favourites to win with Betking. Liberia's chances of winning are rated at 15.00 and a draw is available at 5.20.



Match Preview

The Super Eagles’ aspirations of defeating Liberia is boosted by the presence of returning Odion Ighalo.

The former Manchester United striker quit the team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

However, his red-hot form in the Saudi Arabia top-flight necessitated his return to the three-time African champions.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem is upbeat about the chances of Gernot Rohr’s men's ability to pick all three points against Butler’s side.

This is the sixth time the two countries will be squaring up against one another in qualification campaigns.

They first met on July 9, 2000, in a World Cup qualifier staged at the National Complex, Monrovia, when Christopher Wreh’s brace powered the Lone Star to a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles – who got their only goal through Nwankwo Kanu.