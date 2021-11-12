Liberia vs Nigeria: Gernot Rohr may have a curveball up his sleeve

The average Nigeria supporter gets no joy watching the national team these days, as there’s a sense you already know what to expect: a humdrum, frustrating showing accompanied with the desired result—maximum points.

It has broadly felt that way for the last two years, with Gernot Rohr seemingly prioritising results over coherence and recognisable patterns of play.

The upshot of this is simple: when you emphasise results over performances, the opprobrium when fans get neither is exacerbated...and can you blame supporters?

Owing to the level of talent at his disposal, the mish-mash showings from one international window to the next that has become the norm is near infuriating and any sort of interest or excitement seems fabricated.

Be that as it may, maybe the German is on to something…or are we getting ahead of ourselves?

The double-header against the Central African Republic showed another side to the typically inflexible German boss.

While the post-mortem following the 1-0 defeat in Lagos was mostly negative, the annoyance and disappointment ignored how Frank Onyeka dropped deep at times, particularly in the opening 35 minutes, to help with the team’s build-up play.

With William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun either side of the Brentford midfielder, Nigeria morphed into a back three in that phase. What happened further forward, probably interests tactical buffs more than it would the average fan.

Ola Aina took up interesting positions — at times coming narrow and on other occasions hugging the touchline — and his rotations with Moses Simon down that side was noteworthy in an otherwise forgettable 45 minutes.

Many supporters ignored the aforementioned; in part down to Nigeria managing only one shot at goal before half-time and the fact ball progression from deep — despite Onyeka’s movement and Aina’s rotations with Moses — remained ineffectual.

Unsurprisingly, the continued rotations on both flanks after half-time was rendered inconsequential immediately after Karl Namnganda netted in second-half stoppage time.

Naturally, the general frustration meant disillusioned supporters were not particularly placated by the 2-0 win against the same opponents in Douala a few days later.

Also ignored was the formation change to a back three, a rarity for the rigid Rohr.

Indeed, it often feels like subtle tweaks from the under-fire boss play second fiddle to more noteworthy narratives, a trend that has continued with Odion Ighalo’s return for November’s internationals.

The 32-year-old’s recall after a two-year gap has understandably dominated the build-up to Saturday’s encounter with Liberia and next week’s potential decider with Cape Verde, diverting attention from what matters—the tactical potential of the 24-man squad.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are back after missing varying amounts of games of late and all three are near certain to start against the Lone Stars in Tangier.

The trio’s return and a closer inspection of Rohr’s squad show the German tactician can opt for several variations of a back three and back four.

Maybe, Rohr will opt for his usual 4-2-3-1 formation which morphs into a 4-4-2 when Kelechi Iheanacho links up with Victor Osimhen in attack.

Maybe the 68-year-old will alter his approach and play a midfield three again, similar to June’s friendly with Cameroon where Ndidi appeared to be flanked by Iwobi and, interestingly, Iheanacho.

Joe Aribo may be a beneficiary of such tweak, especially as it presents a rare opportunity to play in his best position in a midfield three, abandoning the continued call to utilise the Rangers man in tandem with another in a pivot.

A more defensive inclination would benefit Onyeka, whose versatility means he can deputise in several roles in the middle of the park and still thrive.

Utilising an approach involving wing-backs may not favour everyone in the group, but it opens the door for Ola Aina to deputise at left wing-back, arguably his best position and one he’s flourished in for many years at Torino.

A 3-5-2, for instance, cuts out a wide attacker like Chukwueze but favours Iheanacho and Osimhen. A 3-4-3 means the Villarreal man can be accommodated at the expense of the Leicester City forward, while a 3-4-1-2 has its pros and cons.

The versatility of a player like Moses Simon means he’s adept at various roles in a back three or five. Nantes’ assists leader could operate as a wideman in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 or fulfil wing-back responsibilities in every variation of a back three that requires widemen.

Is this all self-generated? Maybe it is, but the profile of this 24-man crop and the subtle alterations against CAR mean there’s a genuine reason to look forward to Saturday’s clash with Liberia.

Over to you, Rohr.