'I'm not a joke!' - Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior breaks silence on Blues nightmare and claims social media narrative drove Stamford Bridge exit

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Liam Rosenior has finally addressed the intense scrutiny and online mockery that defined his short-lived tenure at Chelsea, insisting that he is far from the 'joke' he was portrayed as. The 42-year-old manager, who spent just 107 days in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, believes his departure was fueled by external narratives rather than his tactical capabilities on the pitch.

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Narrative over reality at Stamford Bridge

Rosenior has hit back at the social media critics who branded him a figure of fun during his brief and turbulent spell as Chelsea manager. The Englishman found himself the target of relentless viral memes and mockery, ranging from his technical area blunders to his specific coaching mannerisms.

One particular incident involving Estevao Willian saw the youngster joke with his manager after a clip of Rosenior failing to control a ball on the touchline against Arsenal went viral. Reflecting on the atmosphere that surrounded his exit, Rosenior suggested that the external perception of his character became more important to the club's decision-makers than the work he was doing behind the scenes with the squad.

Speaking to French magazine So Foot, Rosenior opened up about the surreal experience of watching his reputation be dismantled online. 'Actually, the moment that worried me the most was at the beginning, when we went through that five-game winning streak,' he explained. 'Any club would have been happy with such a run, but not Chelsea. You get good results and you're in the spotlight. Then, there was a kind of snowball effect in the media. They made fun of those instructions I gave Garnacho on a scrap of paper when we were down to 10 men against PSG. The clothes I wore became a joke, the way I spoke too. I'm not a joke!'

From bright start to Stamford Bridge nightmare

The mockery reached its peak during a humiliating Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, where Rosenior became the butt of widespread jokes after handing Alejandro Garnacho a tactical note in the 83rd minute while the Blues were trailing 8-2 on aggregate.

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Rosenior lasted just 107 days as Chelsea boss after being hired from sister club Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca. Although his tenure began brightly with six wins from his first seven games in charge, the wheels quickly fell off as the Blues suffered seven defeats in his final eight matches before he was ultimately axed.

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A learning experience in the spotlight

Despite the pain of his sacking and the personal nature of the attacks, Rosenior is adamant that he does not regret taking the job at one of the world's most scrutinized clubs. He views the four-month period as a vital step in his professional evolution, a crucial experience that has paved the way for his current success in charge of Paris FC, who sit fourth in Ligue 1 after nine matches, just three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Rosenior elaborated on the pressures of conforming to a specific image, stating: 'It was the best experience of my life, and the hardest too. It was fantastic, even though it only lasted four months. I don't want to go into details now; I'll talk about it one day, when the time is right. But in a country where tolerance is an important value, what happened there has nothing to do with football. In England, there's this preconceived notion of what a Premier League coach should be, how he should behave. You have to conform to that standard. People who know me know that I'm someone who tries to be sincere and authentic.'

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Finding redemption in French football

The manager concluded by highlighting the lesson he took from his time at Stamford Bridge, noting how easily a narrative can be constructed. 'But I don't have control over how the media describes me or talks about me,' he added. 'What I've understood now, and this is important for all coaches worldwide, is that social media, or the media in general, can dictate public opinion about the quality of a player or a coach. This isn't new, of course, but the biggest lesson from my time at Chelsea is knowing that they are also capable of constructing the entire narrative around a club's trajectory.'