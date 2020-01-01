Lewis Bandi: AFC Leopards promote junior star to senior team

Ingwe have confirmed the promotion of the youngster to the senior team as they get ready for the new season

AFC have confirmed the promotion of Lewis Bandi from the junior team to the senior one ahead of the new Football Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

“We are delighted to announce that Lewis Bandi has committed his future to the club and signed his first senior contract,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“The 18-year-old Eastleigh High school alumni joined the Leopards youth team in 2015 and was loaned out to Makadara’s Hakati Sportiff.

“The left-back was also part of the second edition of Chapa Dimba All-Stars team that travelled to for a 10-day football camp.”

On earning the promotion, Bandi said: “I feel excited signing this contract, getting a promotion to the senior team is a big moment for me. I believe that staying at Leopards is the best decision now in my football ball career.”

Bandi has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at The Den until 2023 and joins a list of players who have been come through the club’s youth system.

In an interview on Monday, Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal the club has completed their signings and in due time they will be unveiled to the public.

While rivals , 2009 champions and other top tier teams are busy in the market and have confirmed their new players, the 13-time league champions are yet to do so.

“Leopards are doing things in their own way and soon the new players will be unveiled,” Shikanda told Goal.

"We have made about five signings to bolster the team; they are players who will help us challenge for top honours. As opposed to our rivals, we are not making wholesale changes since we did not release many players.

"For them, it is like they are building a new team, but for us, we are strengthening what we already have. All I can assure our fans is that we have completed our signings."

On Monday, October 12, the 13-time champions confirmed Washinton Munene had signed a permanent deal with the team.

The defender had joined Ingwe last year, initially on loan from Wazito FC, but convincing performances with the first team in the season that was cancelled, triggered AFC Leopards to make the move permanent.

The former league winners are also eager to complete Harrison Mwendwa’s move but reports have emerged the process has been slowed due to the demand made by the player’s agent.

Munene and Ochan have extended their stays even with rumours interim head coach Anthony Kimani is set to leave for further studies sponsored by the club.