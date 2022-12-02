Lewandowski reveals what he whispered in Messi’s ear after clashing with Argentina star in Poland World Cup clash

Robert Lewandowski has revealed what he whispered in Lionel Messi’s ear after clashing with the Argentine superstar at the 2022 World Cup.

Iconic figures locked horns in Qatar

Are captains of their respective countries

Clashed during game, but all smiles afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? Two modern-day greats, who are captains of their respective nations, were all smiles before and after the crucial clash between Argentina and Poland in Qatar. They did, however, lock horns at one stage in the midst of a contest that a star-studded South American squad edged 2-0, with Messi not taking kindly to seeing his shirt pulled by the striker who has helped to fill the attacking void his 2021 move to Paris Saint-Germain left behind at Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Current Blaugrana star Lewandowski has told BILD when asked what he said to Messi at the final whistle of a game that saw both teams progress to the last16 in the Middle East: “We talked a bit and it was fun. I told Messi that he was playing more defensively than usual, but sometimes that’s what the team needs.”

Lewandowski added on the incident that saw Messi react angrily to being fouled by a fellow winner of the FIFA Best Award: “That was very strange, yes: I was in the centre of the pitch defending, but I knew I had to help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi missed a penalty in Argentina’s meeting with Poland, as Wojciech Szczesny produced a stunning save, but goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez were enough to see the Albiceleste through as winners of Group C.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT Argentina will – in what is set to be Messi’s 1,000th competitive appearance for club and country – face Australia in the last 16 on Saturday, while Poland are due to take on reigning champions France 24 hours later.