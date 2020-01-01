Lewandowski hits personal best with 44th goal as Bayern team-mate Muller matches De Bruyne record

The prolific Poland international striker was back on target in a meeting with Bayer Leverkusen, allowing him to raise an individual bar

Robert Lewandowski’s remarkable goal-scoring exploits at in 2019-20 have seen him record a new personal best, with a 44th goal of the season netted in a meeting with .

The reigning German champions were back at their record-setting best on Saturday, having initially been given an early scare.

Hansi Flick’s side fell behind inside nine minutes, but recovered quickly to once again assert their dominance over a domestic rival.

More teams

Lewandowski once again got in on the act, as he has on a regular basis throughout the current campaign.

In some ways it can be considered a surprise that it took 66 minutes for him to trouble the scorers.

Once the target was found, though, the prolific international was able to celebrate raising an individual bar that he has already set at a height that few can compete with.

Lewandowski has reached the 40-goal mark in five successive seasons, with 235 efforts recorded in total for Bayern across just 279 appearances.

He is once again up to 30 in the this term, which represents the third time he has hit that tally – and the first since 2016-17.

Only the legendary Gerd Muller can claim to be able to better that return from Lewandowski, having breached the 30-goal mark on five occasions.

30+ - Robert Lewandowski has scored 30 goals in a single Bundesliga season for a third time (also 2015-16 and 2016-17) - Gerd Müller is the only other player in the competition's history to do so more than once (five times). Greats. pic.twitter.com/0Axx9AQtz7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2020

It is, however, the fact that he now has 44 across all competitions that will be giving Lewandowski the greatest satisfaction, as he has risen above the haul he recorded in the aforementioned 2016-17 campaign .

His talismanic efforts have also helped Bayern to re-write history once more.

The free-scoring Bavarian giants have now plundered 90 goals across 30 games in 2019-20, with no Bundesliga side having ever been as destructive.

Flick is the one giving Bayern the freedom to go out and express themselves in devastating fashion.

He has also added an entry to the record books that a star-studded side have ripped up on a regular basis this season.

Flick has spent 20 games at the Bayern helm, with a standing taken up back at the top of the Bundesliga table under his guidance.

The vast majority of opponents have been blown away during his tenure, with a record number of goals scored during the early months of his Bundesliga reign.

Article continues below

62 - Hansi Flick celebrates the 62nd goal of his team in his 20th #Bundesliga match as a manager for @FCBayernEN . No other coach in Bundesliga history has seen as many goals in his first 20 matches. Machine. #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/nMcxp0nzuQ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 6, 2020

Thomas Muller has been another key man for Flick, with the World Cup winner proving to be a useful source of ammunition.

He helped to tee up Lewandowski against Leverkusen, with that assist seeing him match Kevin De Bruyne's record of 20 across any given campaign in the German top flight.

20 - @esmuellert_ provides his 20th assist this #Bundesliga season and therefore equaling the record held by Kevin de Bruyne from the 2014-15 season. Silver-Platter. @FCBayernEN #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/udhpjDuoHg — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 6, 2020

Bayern will be back in action next weekend when they play host to .