'Lewandowski deserves it' - Nigerians celebrate 'worthy winner' of the Best Fifa Men's Player for 2020

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2020-21
Getty
The Bayern Munich star has been recognised as the best player in the world for the year 2020

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski after he was named the best men’s player at the 2020 Best Fifa Football Awards.

Lewandowski saw off competition from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award in a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old, who also won the Goal 50 prize for 2020, scored 45 goals last season to help Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title and the Uefa Champions League.

    After Fifa President Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to Lewandowski, football enthusiasts in Nigeria did not hesitate to applaud his deserved recognition.

     

