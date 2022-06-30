Where's Lewandowski? Bayern extend Konami partnership - but star striker is missing from announcement

The Polish striker has been a talismanic presence for the German giants across the last eight years, but he could soon be leaving the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich have extended their partnership with Japanese entertainment company Konami, but Robert Lewandowski is nowhere to be seen within the promotional content that accompanies that announcement.

The Bundesliga champions have been working with Tokyo-based video game manufacturers since 2019, offering them exclusive access to the club’s players and legends, with that partnership being prolonged.

It is, however, impossible to ignore the fact that while the likes of Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry figure prominently in the posts produced alongside the developers of the eFootball series, Polish striker Lewandowski is a notable absentee as questions continue to be asked of his future at the Allianz Arena.

Andreas Jung, Bayern’s board member for marketing, has told the club’s official website of another deal being done away from the field: “The partnership with KONAMI is of great importance to us because this market is booming and is particularly popular with the young fans.

“We love football and this collaboration offers the ideal opportunity to play the game virtually with our fans around the world and connect everyone in this way.

“KONAMI translates as 'small wave' - and we have already been able to create a big wave together in the first years of our partnership. We want to continue surfing it. We are looking forward to the future.”

Is Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich?

The 33-year-old striker has been making no secret of his desire to take on a new challenge outside of Munich this summer.

He has plundered 344 goals through 375 appearances for Bayern, helping them to eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown, but is eager to experience life elsewhere before hanging up his boots.

Lewandowski has informed his current employers of his transfer wishes, but no exit has been sanctioned as yet.

La Liga giants Barcelona are considered to be leading the race for the Poland international’s signature, but funds are in short supply at Camp Nou.

Speculation appears set to rage on for some time yet, with leading clubs from England and France also keeping a close eye on developments when it comes to a two-time winner of the FIFA Best award.

