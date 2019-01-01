Lewandowski and Robben have one eye on Bayern's 'difficult' date with Liverpool

The German giants are set to face the Premier League title hopefuls in a heavyweight clash at the last 16 stage of the 2018-19 Champions League

Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben admit Bayern Munich will have to be at their best to overcome Liverpool in a "difficult" Champions League last-16 clash.

Bayern visit Anfield for the first leg of the tie on February 19, taking on the 2017-18 runners-up and current Premier League leaders.

Despite having five domestic fixtures to negotiate before the trip to Merseyside, both Lewandowski and Robben have one eye on Liverpool.

"I think we played very well in the groups," Lewandowski said at an Audi event.

"Of course now we have very difficult opponents in Liverpool.

"At this moment they are top in the Premier League, we still have a few weeks, and I think what will be very important is how we feel one week before the game.

"If we are ready, we are fit, then we are fighting and I hope we get through to the next round and of course this is our dream to beat Liverpool.

"We know it will be very difficult and from the first minute to the 90th we have to be 100 per cent focused."

Despite having not lived up to their usual standard in the Bundesliga this season, sitting six points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, Robben added that Bayern should approach the Liverpool matches with no fear.

Article continues below

"It's clear it's going to be a difficult one and also very interesting," he said.

"To play at Anfield is a very nice challenge, we should take it that way as well, in a positive way, going there with a lot of confidence.

"Of course we still have a few games to go before that game so we have to build up to try and get better and be at our best for a game like this."