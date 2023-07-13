Another club joins Levi Colwill race! Tottenham to challenge Liverpool, Man City and Brighton to signing of Chelsea defender

Yash Thakur
Levi Colwill Brighton 2022-23Getty
Levi ColwillChelseaBrighton & Hove AlbionTransfersTottenham HotspurLiverpoolPremier League

Tottenham are the latest Premier League side to join the race to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to a report.

  • Spurs enter race for Colwill
  • Liverpool and Man City keen on the defender
  • Chelsea want him to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have entered the race for the signature of Chelsea's talented center-back, Colwill, amid concerns they could lose out on the signing of Mickey van de Ven, Evening Standard reports. The north London club joins a long list of admirers for the young defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on securing the services of the 20 year-old while Brighton want him on a permanent deal after he spent the last season on loan with the Seagulls.

Chelsea are adamant on keeping hold of the Southampton-born player and have reiterated the youngster isn't for sale. Mauricio Pochettino is set to hand him a key role for next season in a bid to keep him at the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Colwill played a key role in England's Under 21 European winning campaign recently. He started five out of six games as England conceded zero goals throughout the tournament.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Levi Colwill Brighton LiverpoolGetty ImagesLevi Colwill Brighton 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? The U21 Euros winner will join Chelsea for their pre-season camp.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

2057 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 814Jude Bellingham
  • 311Christopher Nkunku
  • 320Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 228Mason Mount
  • 135Sandro Tonali
  • 241Other
2057 Votes

Editors' Picks