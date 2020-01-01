Leverkusen star Bailey forced into quarantine after attending Usain Bolt's birthday party

The Olympic gold medalist confirmed he has coronavirus after hosting a bash on Friday for his 34th birthday

winger Leon Bailey has entered self-isolation after attending a birthday party on Friday in for Usain Bolt, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

The 23-year-old is still in his native Jamaica, where he has been quarantined after the news of the Olympic champion sprinter's positive test. Bailey is set to fly back to , where he will continue isolating.

A team statement said: "Bailey has been in constant contact with the Bayer 04 medical director and pandemic officer Dr. Karl-Heinrich Dittmar since the announcement of the former sprint star’s infection, and is set to fly back to Germany under strict hygiene protocols.

More teams

"Before the flight chartered by the player takes off, Bailey, who has to be in isolation at all times, is in self-isolation at a private address after an agreement between the 23-year-old, the club and the local health authority in Jamaica.

"On arrival in Leverkusen, Bailey will remain in self-isolation and regularly undergo testing by an independent laboratory.



Dr. Dittmar added: "Contact with the team and Bayer 04 staff will obviously only happen again when there is absolutely no risk of infection or others being infected."

According to Sky, and star Raheem Sterling also attended Bolt's party but has tested negative for the virus.

Eight-time gold medallist Bolt posted a video on social media Monday confirming his diagnosis, saying he was asymptomatic.

Article continues below

“I’m just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends," Bolt said.

“I’m having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself. Until then, I am saying anyone who has had contact with me should quarantine by themselves just to be safe, and just take it easy.”

Leverkusen are set to begin their pre-season preparations later this week as they look to improve on their fifth-place finish in last season.