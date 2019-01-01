Letshego Limited crowned Division Four champions despite EcoBank draw

Total Kenya have a good chance to come third in the division if they win their final match against South C Academy

Letshego Limited were declared winners of the Division Four league despite drawing with EcoBank over the weekend.

Despite having a game to spare against Bamburi Cement, Letshego have topped the division followed by EcoBank, who have secured the second post while Total can come third if they beat South C Academy in their last game coming this weekend.

In Division Four matches played over the weekend, Total Kenya won 2-1 against Creative Innovations, Nation Media Group thrashed Manarat FC 3-1, EcoBank won 2-0 against Senti Milan while Season FC lost 1-0 to Bamburi Cement.

In Division One, Davis Shirtliff registered a huge 5-1 win against Strath FC, Amiran Kenya won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank, Madaraka United won 3-2 against Nyayo FC while beat ICJ Bank 2-0.

Hurlingham FC were huge winners in Division Two after hammering Toyota Kenya 4-1, Safaricom Limited defeat Advert Eyez 2-1, Kingsway Tyres lost 1-0 to Astral Aviation, and Ping Limited beat All Saints Cathedral 2-1.

In Division Three, DTB Bank lost 201 to MKopa Solar while in Division five, Extreme Clean drew 1-1 with SCLPS Thunderbolts.

In the Mombasa league, Vivo Energy won 2-0 against Bamburi Cement, NCBA beat Cube Movers 3-0, Tradewinds Aviation Services won 3-1 against Nation Media while Maersk Group beat SeaBulk FC 4-2.