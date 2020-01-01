‘Let them hire even Mourinho’ – Homeboyz’s Shimanyula taunts AFC Leopards after unveiling Trucha

The administrator has confidently stated his charges will defeat the 13-time champions both home and away

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has told AFC they will not win titles any time soon even “if they decide to hire Jose Mourinho.”

The Kakamega boss was reacting to news AFC Leopards have unveiled Tomas Trucha as their new head coach for the 2020-21 campaign.

“The 47-year-old national, who is a Uefa PRO licensed coach, was unveiled on Monday and will be assisted by Anthony Kimani.

More teams

“Nothing will change at AFC Leopards,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“They can unveil even Mourinho [and no one cares], but we will still beat them home and away, they will not win any title, they are the same team and nothing will change.

“The problem at AFC Leopards is not about coaches but the management, so whoever they hire will come and leave even before they achieve what they want to achieve, I don’t think for them to hire a foreign coach they will attain anything, he will be gone soon.”

Shimanyula continued: “Homeboyz will beat them home and away, with our locally assembled coaches, we don’t need to panic, furthermore, they can go ahead and even hire a foreigner as an assistant, nothing will change, I can promise you that, the season is starting soon and you will see.”

The former Orapa United and Township Rollers tactician will take charge of the team following the exit of Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo, who left when the financial problems became unbearable at the Den forcing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights to appoint Kimani in an acting capacity.

Trucha, 49, is a Czech Republic citizen and his immediate target will be to guide the local heavyweights to success especially in the league where they have not been successful since 1998.

AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji rivals have dominated the league scene, where they have won the last four titles in consecutive fashion.

Apart from winning the title, AFC Leopards would also want to pick a Mashemeji Derby win as they are without one since 2016. The new coach will be tasked to go for it under his rein.

Article continues below

Ingwe, who are targeting this season's league title, will start their campaign on November 20 at home against .

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United, before they take on Zoo FC on December 4 at home in a game that will be expected to start at 18:30.

After facing Zoo, Leopards will play host to on December 9. The Sugar Millers have always proved a tough opponent for Ingwe and the last time the two met at Sudi Stadium a 2-2 draw was recorded.