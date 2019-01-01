'Let them bubbles fly' - Arnautovic ends transfer speculation by committing future to West Ham

The Hammers forward has been heavily linked with a January exit, but he is now keen to end the speculation once and for all

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has ended speculation over a January transfer by confirming he intends to stay at the club until at least the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Austria international had been the subject of a £35 million ($46m) offer from an unnamed Chinese club this month.

However, West Ham were reluctant to let the forward leave during the winter window and were ready to resist any interest.

Arnautovic was reportedly unhappy at not being able to move, but has now sought to bring an end to the matter by confirming his intention to remain at the London Stadium for now.

“I guess it's no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have to admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family," he wrote on Instagram.

“I've given 100 per cent to my club duties but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family.

“I have now decided to put a stop to all the writings and speculation. I'm a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play football.

“It's clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that.

“The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club to climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the cup.

“Let's focus on the rest of this season together and let them bubbles fly. COYI.”

Arnautovic’s situation draws parallels with another former Hammer, Dimitri Payet, who ultimately went on strike to force through a move back to Marseille in January 2017.

However, despite the transfer speculation, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini insisted he had no issues with Arnautovic and the former Stoke man was continuing to work hard in training.

Arnautovic missed West Ham’s defeat at Bournemouth last weekend but is expected to return to the side for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against League One side Wimbledon.