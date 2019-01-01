KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards raid Sony Sugar for Robert Mudenyi

Mudenyi is expected to be unveiled as a new AFC Leopards player on Friday ahead of the upcoming season

AFC have secured the services of defender Robert Ayala Mudenyi.

Ingwe conceded 39 goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) last season and finished in 11th place on the table.

For this reason coach Andre Casa Mbungo has decided to strengthen the defensive department, and has earmarked Mudenyi as the man to turn the club's defence around.

A source from the Den has confirmed to Goal the defender will be among those who will be unveiled on Friday.

"It is true we have signed Mudenyi on a two-year deal and he will be unveiled with the others this week," the source told Goal.

"He is a good defender with the ability to read the game well and make vital interceptions.

"He is also good on aerial balls and can be relied on in building the game from the back, we are sure he will help us stabilize the defence."

Ingwe have already sealed the services of striker Hansel Ochieng, midfielder Tresor Ndikumana and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Millers have already lost key players like Derrick Otanga - who scored 13 goals last season - goalkeeper Kelvin Omondi and Tobias Otieno.