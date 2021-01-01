Lemina vows Fulham will ‘fight until the end’ in relegation battle after Liverpool win

Sunday’s result leaves the Cottagers in 18th place and the Gabonese midfielder insists that they will compete to avoid demotion

Mario Lemina has assured that Fulham will “fight until the end" to avoid relegation after the Cottagers snatched a 1-0 victory at Liverpool.

The Gabon international’s effort on the stroke of half-time, following Mohamed Salah's mistake, ensured Scott Parker’s men left Anfield with all points at stake.

For Lemina, that effort was his first for Fulham as well as his third strike ever since making his debut in the English top flight.

The result leaves Fulham still in the relegation zone but tied on points with 17th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who lead them with a superior goal difference.

Be that as it may, the former Juventus and Southampton man says his team will continue fighting against the drop all through to the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“We are going to fight until the end because we know where we are and we want to get out of the bottom three,” Lemina told the club website during a post-match interview.

“From the beginning we have been together, and we will stay together until the end.”

The 27-year-old expressed his delight with the away triumph against the reigning English champions, claiming his team took advantage of the out-of-form Reds.

“Honestly, we are so happy,” he continued. “We were like we must concentrate because it’s gonna be a tough game.

“We did well in the first half and we scored a goal after which we didn’t concede a goal. We could have it two, but I am very happy for the team for getting the three points.

“In my last game I missed a big chance and I was like I must score in this one [against Liverpool] and I was really focused on my shooting and when the ball went in, its good for the team.

“Of course, I know that Liverpool are not in their best form, we took our chance and we won. It was like the first leg at Cottage.

"Honestly, we knew what we had to do, we knew they were going to put pressure on us, and we defended so well.”

Next up for Parker’s men is a tough test against the league leaders, Manchester City, at home.