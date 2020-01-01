Lemina: Fulham sign Southampton midfielder on season-long loan

The Gabonese midfielder has completed his second temporary move away from St Mary's Stadium

Newly-promoted Premier League club have announced the signing of Mario Lemina on a season-long loan from .

The Cottagers are the second team Lemina will be joining temporarily from St Mary's and they hold the option to make the deal permanent after he spent the entire 2019-20 campaign on loan in the Turkish Super Lig with .

The 26-yeaar-old joined the Saints on a five-year deal from in 2017 but appears to be out of Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans at the club.

Since Hasenhuttl took over at the helm in December 2018, Lemina played just seven matches for Southampton across all competitions compared to the 45 appearances he made under his predecessors Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes.

After completing Lemina move on Sunday, Fulham sporting director Tony Khan is positive about how the Gabon international’s experience will help Scott Parker’s team this season.

“Mario Lemina has top-flight experience throughout Europe, including in the Premier League, and I’m very excited to announce his arrival at Fulham Football Club on loan,” Khan told the club website.

“I chose to pursue Mario this summer because in our recruitment conferences he’s been highly rated by our scouting team and our Head Coach Scott Parker, and our statistical research team.

“I believe he will thrive for our Club under Scott’s coaching and leadership. Come on Fulham!”

Lemina, on his part, is eager to begin the 2020-21 season when Fulham begin their Premier League campaign with a home against at Craven Cottage on September 12.

“Now I’m with Fulham, I’m really happy and I’m glad to be part of the project,” the 26-year-old said.

“I spoke with the manager and he’s got some good ideas about the team, about the project, about everything he wants to do this season, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”