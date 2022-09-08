Leipzig appoint ex-Dortmund boss Rose as Tedesco replacement after poor start to 2022-23 season

RB Leipzig have appointed former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose as Domenico Tedesco's replacement.

Leipzig appoint Rose as manager

Worked at BVB last season

Will face former employers next

WHAT HAPPENED? Rose has signed a two-year contract with Leipzig which will keep him at the club until 2024. The Bundesliga outfit parted ways with Tedesco following their 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rose is a native of Leipzig and has considerable experience in the Bundesliga. He was sacked by Dortmund in May after just one season at the helm, despite guiding the club to a runners-up finish, and previously impressed during a stint with Borussia Monchengladbach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rose also managed Leipzig's sister club RB Salzburg between 2017 and 2019, winning successive Austrian Bundesliga titles - the latter part of a domestic double alongside the Austrian Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROSE? The 45-year-old will hold his first training session with the Leipzig squad on Thursday to prepare them for the Bundesliga fixture against his former employers Dortmund on Saturday.